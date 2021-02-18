Renee Young Reacts to Jon Moxley Being in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

✖

AEW Dynamite ended this week with Kenny Omega announcing his next AEW World Championship defense against Jon Moxley would be an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. AEW has dipped its toe into ultraviolent stipulations before, most notably Omega and Moxley's Lights Out Match back at Full Gear 2019, but this is definitely taking things up a notch.

Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young), Moxley's wife, was watching along on Wednesday night and gave her immediate reaction on Twitter. Needless to say, she was exasperated.

Why you putting me through this!? If my water breaks....that’s on you guys. https://t.co/4bxqxmEqa0 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 18, 2021

Moxley confirmed he and Paquette were expecting their first child back in December when Mox casually mentioned it in a promo. She wound up preferring it be announced that way.

"We knew that we were pretty close to announcing that I was pregnant," Paquette said on The Bellas Podcast. "And he was on the road, he was already in Jacksonville. And he was like, 'So when are we going to tell people?' And I was like, I figured over Thanksgiving or something. Literally, the day prior, I went and had one of my last ultrasounds. Everything looked good, and I was like, 'Alright, we're in the clear. I think we're good to let people know.' And he was like, 'I think I'm going to say it in one of my promos.' And I was like, 'Huh? You are?!' Because you guys know, he's so private. He keeps to himself. But then I was like, you know what? I love that because it just takes the pressure off of me.

"But I love that it wasn't necessarily a promo to like, announce that he was going to be a dad. He was like, 'Anyways, my wife's at home pregnant," she added. "Now I'm going to go kick the s— out of this guy!' It was like, such a throwaway line that literally, right away, because he had pre-taped it, he was like, 'It's going to be on like any second.' And I was waiting for the west coast feed of the show, so I was just kind of watching my phone, and right away, people were like, 'Did I just hear that right?' My phone just instantly blew up. Yeah, it was crazy."