WWE Report Reveals Update on Vince McMahon's Interaction With the Company Since Retirement

It's been several months now since Vince McMahon retired from his roles as WWE Chairman and head of creative, and since then Triple H has taken over the reins and received substantial praise for many of the changes to Raw and SmackDown. At one time there was a rumor that Vince might be coming back, but nothing's materialized on that front, and a new report suggests that Vince doesn't actually have much interaction with those in WWE these days. Fightful Select reported that those they've spoken to in WWE say that they don't necessarily hear from Vince much, and he's been known to be out and about more often than he was during his days with WWE.

Seeing Vince out and about doing something other than WWE-related business was rare while he was still at the helm, but it appears that's changed since his departure. While this won't completely shut down rumors of a return at some point, it would at least appear that it isn't a priority for him at the moment. That said, you just never know when it comes to Vince, so it's difficult to say there isn't at least the slightest of chances it happens.

As for what's happening under Triple H, up next is Survivor Series War Games, which will be the debut of the War Games match format on the main roster. It's been previously used during NXT TakeOvers and quickly became a fan favorite, and now it will be used at Survivor Series.

The Women's War Games match has already revealed most of the lineup, but nothing has been revealed regarding the Men's War Games match. It is expected to include The Bloodline though. Right now the card is still forming, but we do already know a few things about the matches and lineups, and you can find the current card below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi

Women's War Games Match: Team Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner vs Team Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

