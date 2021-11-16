WWE Reportedly Considering Switching NXT’s TV Rating

There has already been a lot of change in NXT since the start of the NXT 2.0 era, including who WWE signs to contracts, the look and color scheme, the style of storylines, the characters, and more. This is an ever-evolving thing, so there very well could be more changes on the way, and according to WrestleVotes that could include embracing an updated rating. Like Raw and SmackDown, NXT is currently rated PG, but the report says that the thought behind the NXT 2.0 concept was a move to a TV 14 rating instead. A source says that is still on the table, but the change has yet to be made.

Here’s the post from WrestleVotes on Twitter, who wrote “Within the origins of this NXT 2.0 concept was an idea that the program’s rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14. Source confirms that’s still very much on the table and USA Network is not opposed. If / when WWE decides to make the change is TBD.”

SmackDown has always been rated PG, and Raw has been rated PG since 2008 after they went away from the TV-14 days of the Attitude Era. Now, SmackDown did have a one-off TV 14 rating one week, but it was just for a particular episode and not a general change to the show’s overall rating.

AEW’s Dynamite is already TV 14, and you can typically tell from the uptick in more adult language and the increased presence of blood from time to time. If someone bleeds on Raw or SmackDown, it was typically an accident or unplanned (or it was planned, it was typically not approved ahead of time).

Now, NXT put on great shows and pay-per-views with a PG rating in the past, but that doesn’t mean this is a bad thing. Honestly, an updated rating might be the best thing for NXT 2.0, as some of its characters could use a little edge, and as seen on Dynamite, the updated rating could help some of them find that and flesh out their voices. That said, it’s also not a one size fits all solution, as just inserting some swear words and blood won’t magically fix a character or get someone over, so it needs to be one part of a greater plan.

