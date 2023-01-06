WWE Reportedly Interested in NJPW Star

WWE recently surprised everyone when Dragon Lee revealed he had signed with the company after winning the AAA Tag Team Championships, but recent reports have suggested that is the first in a line of free-agent signings. A new report from Fightful Select could give us a big clue as to who one of those signings will be, as it states that WWE is interested in New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hikuleo. Hikuleo will soon compete in a loser leaves Japan match against Jay White, but the report states that there's no known connection between that match and Hikuleo leaving NJPW and heading to WWE, and it's not even known when Hikuleo's contract is up.

The report states that WWE has been interested in Hikuleo internally for months, but also Staes that they haven't been informed about whether or not WWE and Hikuleo have had any contact. They were told though that the situation is similar to when Finn Balor helped bring in Dragon Lee, and that intermediaries have been used to express interest to the talent in many cases.

It remains to be seen if Hikuleo will end up joining WWE, but WrestleVotes recently said that WWE is hopeful Lee's signing is the start of a big wave of talent coming to the company. On Twitter, WrestleVotes wrote, "I'm told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of 'standout' talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high-quality names early in 2023."

There are some big free agents that might be in play during the first half of 2023, including Kenny Omega, FTR, Brian Cage, Jordynne, Grace, and Moose, and while some of those seem unlikely to leave their current companies, there is always the chance that one or two jump over to WWE for the first time. In FTR's case, they would be looking to return to the company and get the run that fans never really saw come to fruition the first time around.

