WWE Reportedly Interested in Another Former Star

Since taking over creative duties this past summer, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has made it one of his missions to bolster the company's roster. NXT standouts who stumbled on their first main roster run like Karrion Kross and Hit Row have been brought back to SmackDown, while former world champions like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have made their presences felt on Raw and Extreme Rules, respectively. If rumblings are to be believed, Triple H's free agent shopping spree is far from over.

Insider @WrestleVotes shared on Twitter that WWE reportedly is interested in former star Chelsea Green, and anticipates that the company would want her on the main roster.

Green is no stranger to WWE. She made a one-off appearance on an August 2014 episode of Raw as Daniel Bryan's physical therapist. One year later, Green competed on the re-launched Tough Enough, a reality competition series that set out to find the next big male and female WWE superstars. While she wouldn't be victorious, Green ended up as one of the many non-winner success stories from that season alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

After losing Tough Enough in 2015, Green went on to Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground where she found significant success. She was involved in main event storylines with Maria Kanellis and captured the Impact Knockouts Championship on one occasion. This put her back on WWE's radar, and she signed back with the company in 2018. Green spent three years in WWE, mostly competing on NXT. She had one-off main roster moments, including a singles match against Charlotte Flair on Raw and a battle royal entry in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble. Green eventually was called up to the main roster in November 2020, but an ill-timed broken wrist halted her SmackDown push before it could even begin.

Since being released from WWE in April 2021, Green has competed across the independent circuit, regularly accompanying her husband Matt Cardona. Green and Cardona have been paired in Impact Wrestling, GCW, and the NWA. It's unclear if WWE's reported interest in Green would mean that the company is also looking to bring back Cardona as well. Cardona wrestled for WWE as Zack Ryder for well over a decade.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Chelsea Green's professional wrestling future.