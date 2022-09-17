WWE Reportedly Made Layoffs in Marketing Department

According to a new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, there were several layoffs today in WWE's marketing department. Thurston says multiple people at the VP level were let go, and theorizes it is part of a restructuring. On Twitter, Thurston wrote "I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing." WWE hasn't commented on the layoffs as of yet and rarely comments on layoffs outside of in-ring talent, but if they do address it we will keep you updated.

Newman joined WWE in June of this year, and her previous role was as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media. The press release stated that Newman would oversee Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services, and Photography. Here is the official press release from WWE's announcement of Newman's hiring.

"WWE announced today that Catherine Newman has been named Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing.

Newman brings more than two decades of executive experience to WWE including her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media. She has also held senior positions at The Times of London and Financial Times, leading global marketing initiatives, developing strategic partnerships, and boosting subscription growth across various products.

As part of WWE's senior leadership team, Newman's oversight will include Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography.

She is a graduate of Loughborough University, a Chartered Institute of Marketing Postgraduate from Buckinghamshire New University and a Fellow & Mentor in the Marketing Academy, United Kingdom."

