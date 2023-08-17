WWE Reveals Carmelo Hayes' NXT Title Challenger, Judgement Day, and More Matches for Heatwave

The card for WWE NXT Heatwave is shaping up nicely after the latest new additions. Coming into last night's NXT there was only a match or two on the table, but during the episode, NXT revealed a challenger for Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship, a match involving Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, a match for the NXT Heritage Cup, and more. We'll run through all the matches for NXT Heatwave right here, and NXT Heatwave will take place on next week's episode of NXT at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.

One of the biggest additions is the match for the NXT Championship, as Carmelo Hayes finally got his next challenger. Tonight's episode featured a Number 1 Contender's match between Dijak and Wes Lee, and Dijak was in a good position to take the win at one point until Eddy Thorpe got involved. Thorpe and Dijak have been having issues, and that will only continue after what happened tonight.

Thorpe ended up being at ringside and Dijak didn't like it. Dijak attacked Thorpe, which allowed Lee to leap over the barricade and collide with Dijak. Lee would ultimately take the win and earn a shot at Hayes' Title, and Lee wasted no time in getting the contract signed and the match secured. Lee confronted Hayes while he was signing photos, and after Hayes brushed him off, Lee threw all the photos and knocked down the table before dragging the table away.

Lee would drag the table out to the ring and cause Hayes to meet him in the ring. After a tense face-off that had Lee calling himself the greatest NXT North American Champion and Hayes calling himself the one that made the Title relevant, Hayes would sign the contract, making the match official for Heatwave.

Judgment Day will also have a presence at Heatwave, as Ripley was livid with Lyra Valkyria helping out Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio last week. Ripley then challenged Valkyria to a match at Heatwave, and Dominik Mysterio then challenged Lee to a match as well, and all four will face each other at Heatwave in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Whether Finn Balor or Damian Priest also show up remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin took aim at Von Wagner, taking shots at Wagner's skills on the mic. That led to Wagner tearing into Corbin and getting under his skin. Things escalated further, resulting in Wagner throwing Corbin into the commentary desk. Corbin was able to get away from Wagner before being put through the table though, and the two stars will face off one-on-one at Heatwave.

The NXT Heritage Cup will also be defended at Heatwave, though in this case, it is the one true Heritage Cup that Nathan Frazer holds and not Noam Dar's replica. This all comes after Dar lost his replica Cup to Tyler Bate, and after admitting it wasn't the true Heritage Cup, Dar will attempt to get his favorite Championship back at Heatwave.

The most recent addition to the card came after NXT went off the air. The match between The Family and Schism ended up involving Ivy Nile, who came to the ring and was met with a line of Schism's masked minions. That allowed two masked members to take out Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, paving the way for The Family to win. In a digital exclusive, Ava Raine challenged Nile to a one-on-one match at Heatwave, where they will settle this for good. As for the masked individuals, those are likely the Creed Brothers, who were supposed to leave NXT after their last match against The Dyad.

NXT Heatwave will air on USA Network live at 8 PM EST next Tuesday.

