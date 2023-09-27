WWE Reveals Dominik Mysterio’s Surprise Opponent and Adds Four-Way Title Match to NXT No Mercy

It was all about WWE NXT No Mercy on tonight’s episode of NXT, and there’s even more Championship gold on the line after a thrilling and chaos-filled episode. The No Mercy card already featured matches for the NXT Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship, but tonight WWE revealed the final match-ups for the NXT Heritage Cup, the NXT North American Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Championships. The latter threw a twist in that will see the Tag Titles defended in a Four-Way, and as for Dominik’s opponent, NXT surprised everyone when Trick Williams won a match he wasn’t even going to be in and won the Title shot at No Mercy.

First up was the NXT Heritage Cup, and it was either going to be Joe Coffey or Butch winning a shot at Noam Dar’s beloved Heritage Cup trophy. Coffey appeared on the edge of winning several times, but it was Butch who would outlast him, and now Butch gets a shot at Dar’s Title at No Mercy.

All throughout the episode, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks were welcoming Tag Teams to a special invite-only dinner, a dinner that included The Creed brothers, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, and OTM. There was a bit of tension amongst the teams (except for Brutus), but after everyone sat down D’Angelo revealed that they didn’t want to be accused of picking an easy opponent, so they wanted to challenge everyone at the table in a Four Way Title match. Now all three teams will have a chance to take down D’Angelo and Stacks and walk away as the new NXT Tag Team Champions, and they could do it without even having to pin the Champions.

That wasn’t the only surprise though, as earlier in the night Trick Williams walked into Shawn Michaels office to discuss something. We would later learn that he requested to follow up his win earlier in the night with an opportunity to compete in the Number One Contender’s match for the NXT North American Championship.

Michaels would grant his request, and Williams would face Axiom, Tyler Bate, and Dragon Lee for the shot at Dominik Mysterio’s Championship. Williams would end up getting the winning pin and earning the shot at Dom Dom’s Title at No Mercy, though a few more seeds would also be planted in the growing divide between Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Hayes even took a jab at Williams during his promo against Dragunov, which Williams will not be a fan of once he hears what was said.

There was also a match made official late in the show between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, and that led to a brawl outside of the performance center that had Breakker slammed onto a car roof and Corbin slammed into the side of a car, denting it in the process. As for the matches previously announced, Becky Lynch will face Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship, while Carmelo Hayes will face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

It’s a stacked card, and there’s also the possibility of debuts from Brian Pillman Jr. and Jade Cargill, who are now part of WWE. We’ll have to wait and see if those happen, but odds are NXT has a surprise or two up its sleeve for No Mercy.