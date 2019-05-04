WizKids Reveals First Look and Details for WWE HeroClix

WizKids is bringing WWE to HeroClix, and now we’ve got an up-close look at the superstars that will make up the initial sets and all the details from the different starter packs. If you’re new to HeroClix, you can pick from one of two starter sets that will come with everything you need, including several superstars in each set, and as you can see in the following images, the superstars themselves all look fantastic and come in a variety of poses.

The first set is called The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection and is a 2-Player Starter Set (via Snaggles Gaming). The set features 6 superstars, including The Rock, Mankind, Triple H, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels, so if you’re a fan of the Attitude Era of WWE you are definitely in luck. The set will also feature all the rules, tokens, a map, and power and ability cards you’ll need to throw down, and you can check out the official description below. The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Starter Set will sell for $24.99.

“Prepare to bring fan-favorite WWE Superstars to your next HeroClix game in a big way! Build a team of your favorite superstars, battle against your friends, and become the champion! These figures will have a fresh-feel for HeroClix veterans and a rich thematic gameplay for beginners! WWE HeroClix even features NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN PAC Powers, specific to WWE!”

Next up is the Mixed Match Challenge WWE Ring 2-Player Starter Set, which comes with fewer superstars but also comes with a full WWE ring that you can use during gameplay. The set comes with current era superstars Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Styles, and you can check out the official description below. The Mixed Match Challenge WWE Ring 2-Player Starter Set will sell for $34.99.

There will also be several expansion packs that can be purchased for $7.99 a pop. The packs will feature one figure and one character card and will include a mix of legends and current era superstars. The roster includes Macho Man Randy Savage, Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Trish Stratus, Big Show, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, Asuka, Andrew the Giant, The Rock, Sasha Banks, John Cena, Undertaker, Kane, Eddie Guerrero, AJ Styles, Ric Flair, and Triple H.

You can check out the official description below.

Build a team of WWE Legends like "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Andre the Giant, or a team of today's superstars like AJ Styles and Finn Bálor. Play out on-screen rivalries on the tabletop like Asuka versus Charlotte Flair! Relive the Attitude Era with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin! With figures sold separately, it'll be easier than ever to collect your favorites! *Starter Set required to play."

So now that you’ve got all the details, hit the next slide to check out up-close images of the figures themselves!

Undertaker

Sasha Banks

Andre The Giant

AJ Styles

Eddie Guerrero

Big Show

Ronda Rousey

Finn Balor

Kane

Macho Man Randy Savage

Ric Flair

Trish Stratus

Roman Reigns

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Rock

Triple H