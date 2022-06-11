WWE Reveals How Long Cody Rhodes Will be out of Action

✖

During tonight's WWE SmackDown fans got a look at the unforgettable match at Hell in a Cell between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which revealed the nasty torn pectoral tendon injury Rhodes had sustained ahead of the event. It was revealed recently that Rhodes has had a successful surgery, and tonight WWE revealed an update on when Rhodes is expected to return. According to WWE's latest post, he will face a long recovery, and is not expected to compete for nine months. You can find the full post below.

WWE wrote "After a vicious attack by Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Rhodes had successful surgery on Thursday performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas to reattach his pectoral tendon. Rhodes will face a long recovery and will be unable to compete for nine months." Brandi Rhodes provided the initial update, writing on Twitter, "The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now." We wish Cody all the best and a speedy recovery, however long it may take.

Now, it does remain to be seen if the injury does actually take 9 months to return from. Some are theorizing that WWE is exaggerating that number a bit to cover a surprise return at the Royal Rumble, as most would expect him to return at WrestleMania 39. He could also take longer to return than nine months, so we'll have to wait and see.

Whenever he does return fans will be thrilled to see him, and he will most likely instantly enter the Title picture. Many, including myself, had Cody being the most likely threat to taking the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns, but that is going to have to be put on hold for a while. Cody delivered one of the all-time moments at Hell in a Cell, and fans are eager to see what he follows it up with next when he makes his anticipated return.

What do you want to see for Rhodes when he makes his eventual return? Let us know in the comments!