WWE Reveals New Women’s Championship on SmackDown

There have been hopes for an additional Women’s Championship in WWE for a long time, as the Women’s Division on the main roster only has two Championships to compete for while the Men’s division has four. Many have wanted another Women’s Title comparable to either the United States Championship or the Intercontinental Championship (as was recently done in NXT), and that has now finally happened, with WWE revealing the new Women’s United States Championship on tonight’s SmackDown. You can check out the brand-new Championship below.

Nick Aldis introduced the new Championship, saying, “Here on SmackDown we have a roster of world-class athletes that push themselves to the limit for one thing, to leave a legacy.” That’s when he unveiled the new Championship, which retains the design from the modern United States Championship with white accents.

Aldis then said, “This Championship won’t be awarded. It won’t handed over. It will be earned by whoever is willing to go above and beyond to seize the moment,. Ladies, opportunity knocks, and it’s time to answer and make history.” Michael Cole and Corey Graves then noted that the Title can be on either Raw or SmackDown.

As for how the first winner will be decided, Aldis didn’t reveal that just yet, though his comments about it being earned hint at a tournament. That would also make sense if it includes both Raw and SmackDown, as the tournament can bounce between shows and culminate in a big showdown. This is also perfect timing, as WWE can hold multiple qualifying matches ahead of a final battle at the upcoming Survivor Series, if WWE ends up not wanting to crown the new Champion on Raw or SmackDown.

This instantly gives the Women’s roster another central device for storylines and the ability to move another superstar up the ranks. LA Knight has been at the center of a thrilling gauntlet of matches courtesy of defending his US Title, while Bron Breakker and Jey Uso have battled over the Intercontinental Title in recent weeks. Now another Women’s superstar can follow suit with the new Championship in the mix, and there are several superstars who would be perfect candidates to be the inaugural Champion.

Superstars like Michin, Chelsea Green, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Natalya, Naomi, and more could easily step into that role and get a welcome boost from defending that Championship, and we’ll have to wait and see who ends up holding that new Title gold for the very first time.

More news is likely to follow on next week’s Raw, though if it ends up being a Title centered on SmackDown, we could see the announcement next Friday. It would make more sense for the Title to end up on Raw primarily though, as there are three hours to fill when the show hits Netflix, and there’s one US Title on SmackDown already as well. That could all change of course, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you excited for the new Women's Championship, and who do you want to see hold the new Championship first?