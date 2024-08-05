WWE’s Rhea Ripley Would “Absolutely Love” To Hold the Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley has accomplished so much in her seven year career with WWE and many people have compared her WWE legend Chyna as her physical presence and storylines often mimic the fourth wonder of the world. At the WWE SummerSlam media junket, Ripley gave her thoughts on chasing the Intercontinental Championship in the future, as she’d only be the second woman to do so. During Chyna’s run with WWE in the 90s she broke down barriers by becoming the first (and thus far only) female Intercontinental Champion.

She ended her legendary career as a three-time Intercontinental Champion. WWE continues to change the landscape of women’s wrestling to this day with more titles, fleshed out storylines and Premium Live Event main event matches. Ripley is one of the women leading the charge as she is beloved both in and out of the squared circle.

The former Women’s World Champion recently returned from injury to face long-time rival Liv Morgan for the title and she thought she had her Judgment Day partner Dominik Mysterio on her side until he pulled a fast one and aligned with Morgan, costing Ripley much more than the championship. Later in the night Judgment Day essentially imploded as Damian Priest was also betrayed by his right-hand man in the faction.

Does Rhea Ripley Want To Hold the Intercontinental Championship in WWE?

“Yeah. I’d be stupid to say no. I haven’t seen much of that lately. I saw it maybe a few months back when I was beating up all the guys,” Ripley told Foundation Radio. “I would absolutely love that. That would be a real historic moment. I get to follow in amazing steps like Chyna. It’d be a step for the women’s evolution. We’d be taking over that a little bit more where we’re seeping into the men’s division and showing them what the women can do” h/t: Fightful).

A new Intercontinental Champion was just crowned this past weekend after Sami Zayn’s loss, ushering in a new era spearheaded by Bron Breakker. A title challenge will have to wait, though, as Ripley’s attention will clearly be on Morgan and Mysterio for the foreseeable future. In fact, Ripley told ComicBook at the SummerSlam junket that she “would love” to face Morgan in a Hell in a Cell match, something she hasn’t gotten the chance to do yet.

