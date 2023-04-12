WWE Reveals NXT Spring Breakin' Date and Main Event

WWE has revealed when its next NXT event will take place, and that will be NXT Spring Breakin'. The event will be a special episode of NXT's normal Tuesday episode and will take place two weeks from now on April 25th. As for the main event of the show, that is poised to be a match for the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes, and Hayes' opponent will be decided in a Fatal 4-Way match that included Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Grayson Waller. The fourth spot has yet to be revealed, but Hayes did welcome Breakker to be a part of the match in a promo to start tonight's episode, even despite Breakker's attack and heel turn on Hayes during last week's episode. It remains to be seen if Breakker will answer Melo's challenge.

Hayes kicked things off by talking about Breakker's actions last week. "Let's talk about it. Bron Breakker. Everything between you and I was supposed to be about respect. I let my guard down and I got caught slipping. It won't happen again. But look, I understand. You're still in your feelings about taking that loss at Stand & Deliver. I've been there. But if you thought lifting my hand was any passing of the torch, you're wrong. You didn't pass me anything. I took it. These people here don't want you to be their number 1 anymore Bron. They want Melo," Hayes said.

This guy 🤦



Looks like @GraysonWWE found his way into the Fatal 4-Way Match tonight and in typical Grayson Waller fashion, he's already taking shots at EVERYONE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4idgP7yBVv — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2023

"Look, you and I are going to be doing battle for a long time Bron," Hayes said. "WrestleMania was just a chapter in our long story. So I'm going to offer you a spot in that Fatal 4-Way for a shot at my NXT Championship." That's when Dragon Lee came out to the ring, getting on the microphone and telling Hayes he would be the one to take that next shot at the NXT Championship.

After Lee weighed in, JD McDonagh came out and said that Melo has already dropped the ball since winning the NXT Championship, citing Breakker's attack. He then said that ego is loud and confidence is quiet, and said he didn't need to be an Internet darling. After Melo hit back at McDonagh it was Grayson Waller who came out to address the crowd. He said there was a combined IQ in the ring of like 150, and then insulted Dragon Lee.

Waller then said a real superstar was going to take the Championship from him. Melo said he saw a whole lot of them, but only one him. So it definitely seems like Breakker will be the fourth person in the match, but that has yet to be confirmed. All four people in the match would be interesting choices for Melo's first Title defense, but Breakker does make the most sense.

As for Spring Breakin, it will be a special edition of an NXT Tuesday episode, just like Great American Bash. More NXT events are becoming premium live events, but NXT will still have the bigger Tuesday editions too. The rest of the card has yet to shake out, but it would be odd not to feature the new NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell in some way.

Hartwell defeated Zoey Stark in her first Title defense but was attacked by a returning Cora Jade, who had been absent from TV for a while. Tiffany Stratton also threw her hat into the Title mix after the match, and she even had a stare-down with Jade as she went backstage. Perhaps a Triple Threat match might be in the cards?

Are you excited for Spring Breakin'? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!