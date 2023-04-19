WWE Reveals NXT Women's Triple Threat and More for Spring Breakin'

WWE NXT will hold its latest special event next week in Spring Breakin', and tonight the event locked in a host of big matches. That included several growing rivalries and a few matches with Championship gold on the line, and the biggest new addition is the NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat match. It will have NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell defending her Title against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton, and the match is sure to be a thrilling battle. That will join the NXT Championship match between Champion Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller, but there are more matches to get to.

A match that promises to be an entertaining affair is the Trunk Match between Tony D'Angelo and Stacks and Pretty Deadly. While we don't have a lot of details, it's likely a Trunk Match is similar to a Casket Match. Another match that doesn't always get enough shine is the Mixed Tag Team Match between the teams of Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs against the power couple of Kiana James and Brooks Jensen, delivering another chapter in one of NXTs longer running storylines.

After Bron Breakker crashed Chase U's MVP celebration for Duke Hudson, Andre Chase will take on Breakker one on one, but you have to assume Hudson's slow turn will have some part to play in the match. There will also be a one-on-one match between Lyra Valkyria and Cora Jade, as Jade looks to get closer to the Title scene while Valkyria looks to bring Jade's Title hopes to a halt.

Coupled with Hayes vs Waller, Spring Breakin' is shaping up to be quite the event, and will undoubtedly have a surprise or two before all is said and done. Valkyria and Jade seem to just be getting started, and Breakker vs Chase U could be a longer running feud. Tony D and Brett Deadly seem to be on a longer track for their feud as well.

The most infringing match of the night with the most surprise potential is the Women's Championship Triple Threat. Perez never lost her Title and looks to be a face to be reckoned with in the division for some time (unless they decide to move her to the main roster). Stratton is also a power player and future star of the division, and Hartwell just became Champion. You could make arguments for all three to win, but Hartwell retaining is probably the way to go unless you are moving her to the main roster in the next few weeks.

Speaking of the main roster, the WWE Draft is happening very soon, and that has and wondering if we'll get any NXT call-ups to Raw or SmackDown. The Creed Brothers would be easy picks, as would Pretty Deadly, and the same goes for Hayes, though he just started his Title reign so it doesn't seem like he'll move up right now. Before Perez lost the Title it seemed as if she would be in NXT for a while, but if she doesn't win here, maybe we see her on another roster sooner than later. You could also throw Zoey Stark into that mix, as she's more than ready and could be another big wheel for either Raw or SmackDown.

We'll have to wait and see how that all plays out, but in the meantime tell us what you want to see and what you think of NXT Spring Breakin' in the comments. You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!