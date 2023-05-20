WWE Reveals Superstar Injury and Fatal 4-Way Title Match to Crown New Champions on SmackDown

Later during tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE revealed an update on an injured Superstar, but they also revealed an additional injured Superstar and a Title match to crown new Champions. First WWE gave a status update on Liv Morgan's injury, which she suffered in a match with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. It turns out the injury is going to keep Morgan out of action long enough that WWE has had to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and they will hold a Fatal 4-Way Title match to crown new Champions. In addition, Bailey revealed that Kai was also injured in that previous match, but no update was given on the injury or how long she'll be out of action.

The new match will include Raquel and a new partner (which she has to find), as well as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Bayley and IYO SKY, and Sonya Neville and Chelsea Green. As for Raquel's new partner, there are several that could fill that role. A few names that come to mind are Dana Brooke, Emma, Natalya, Piper Niven, Michin, Shotzi, and Tamina.

BREAKING: The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated. New champions will be crowned on the May 29th episode of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/Hzrczwmeit — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2023

With Raquel being a babyface at the moment, it makes sense that she would be paired with another babyface. That said, there are some interesting team-ups if that's not the plan. Tegan Nox has teased a heel turn lately, so perhaps they go that route, and there's also someone like Zoey Stark, who was a full-on heel in NXT but could still team up with Rodriguez for Title gold.

There's also always a pick like Zelina Vega, who is in the midst of LWO storylines but would make an intriguing partner for Rodriguez and if they won, they would bring the first gold to the Latino World Order. Lots of options, but there could also be a plan to put the Titles on heels, and if that's the case, Deville and Green could end up taking them.

Deville and Green have done some amazing work in their short time as a Tag Team, and having some Gold would be the perfect way to give them some additional momentum. We'll have to wait and see, but the Fatal 4-Way match will take place in just two weeks, so we don't have to wait long.

We wish Morgan and Kai speedy recoveries and can't wait to see them back in the ring doing what they do best.

