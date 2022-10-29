WWE Reveals Two Big Title Matches for Crown Jewel

There was already a lot to take in during the early part of tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that included the announcement of two big Title matches for next week's Crown Jewel. One of those matches stemmed from tonight's SmackDown, while the other was in regards to Raw's Title mix. First up is a Last Woman Standing Title match between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley, which should be fantastic. WWE upped the ante though and also revealed an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match between The Usos and The Brawling Brutes, and right now Butch and Ridge Holland have the momentum heading into Crown Jewel.

That's because tonight they faced The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, and Jimmy and Jey were also at ringside. While they all dominated early, issues between Sami and Jey surfaced yet again and caused The Bloodline the match, and that led to a confrontation with Roman Reigns when he made his SmackDown return.

He would have them air out their differences but that didn't initially work, as Jey refused Zayn's apology and even dismissed Reigns. That led to Zayn having to calm the situation down, and after Reigns threatened Jey with making Zayn a full-on member of The Bloodline, Jey seemed to be more on board.

Crown Jewel will be a chance to get a win and get back on track for The Usos, and as for Bianca vs Bayley, this is Bayley's chance to avenge her loss at Extreme Rules and give Damage CTRL all the gold. Currently, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and Bayley was hoping to add the Raw Women's Championship to their collection. That didn't happen at Extreme Rules, but now she can bring even more Title gold to the powerful faction next weekend.

Here is the current card for Crown Jewel:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Logan Paul

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

The OC vs Judgement Day

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Brawling Brutes

Raw Women's Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

Are you excited for the card at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!