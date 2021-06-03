Rey Mysterio Thinks the Latino World Order Could Be Revived in Modern WWE

✖

While the New World Order (NWO) will go down as one of the most popular factions in pro wrestling history, one of its offshoot groups might still have some life in the WWE. The Latino World Order (LWO) was founded by Eddie Guerrero back in 1998 during a feud with Eric Bischoff that centered around the various Mexican wrestlers on the roster at the time. The group would go on to include members like Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera, Psychosis, La Parka, Hector Garza and El Dandy, and while its run was short-lived due to Guerrero being in a car accident it managed to develop a cult following similar to ECW's Blue World Order.

Mysterio was a guest on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast this week and was asked if he believed the LWO could be revived in modern WWE or if it would be too much of a ripoff. The former WWE Champion said, "I don't think so, because when you think about things that were cool back then are becoming cool once again. I truly believe that the LWO would be a huge success nowadays. I don't know, it might happen."

"You don't know ... it might happen" - @reymysterio on the idea of a new LWO forming on WWE TV. FULL SHOW ⏩ https://t.co/CgHZV1aqMd pic.twitter.com/iMke3n5BfE — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 3, 2021

Satin mentioned talent like Lucha House Party, Legado Del Fantasma and Angel Garza as potential members.

"100%, and the talent that's yet to come, I can't wait to see these new faces" Mysterio added. Dorado quickly responded to a clip from the interview, saying he and Metalik would happily join.

Do you think the LWO needs to make a comeback? Let us know in the comments below! Elsewhere in the interview, Mysterio went into detail about Dominik Mysterio's in-ring debut against Seth Rollins last year.

Rey and Dominik became the first father-son tag team to hold championship gold together in WWE history when they beat The Dirty Dawgs for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships back at WrestleMania Backlash. The pair will put their titles on the line against The Usos on this Friday's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.