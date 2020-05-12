Has Rey Mysterio Signed a New WWE Contract?

✖

Rey Mysterio was on the receiving end of a vicious attack this week when Seth Rollins drove his right eye into the corner of one of the steel ring steps on Monday Night Raw. It's too early to tell if this will keep Mysterio off television for the foreseeable fufutre, but fans have already been speculating what the former WWE Champion's future in the company will be. The 45-year-old legend returned to WWE on a new contract back in October 2018, one that would keep him with the WWE for two years with the option to opt out after 18 months.

Based on a tweet from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer this week, it doesn't sound like Mysterio is leaving.

Not sure if this is an issue, but Mysterio isn't going anywhere. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 11, 2020

Fans also noted that Jim Ross recently said on his Grillin' JR podcast that he believed Mysterio had already signed a new deal with WWE. Back in August 2019 AEW president Cody Rhodes said that if Mysterio was available All Elite Wrestling would "steal" him.

"He has something special, and Tony (Schiavone) saw it early in (WCW) Nitro," Rhodes said. "I don't think those guys were supposed to go out there and capture the hearts of the audience. Man, as a kid, I was stoked to see Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper and Sting and what they were doing, but it was only two weeks of watching Rey Mysterio and I was stoked to see what Rey Mysterio was doing. It was an organic connection. And maybe it can't be described or we can't figure out what it is. Maybe it's just the mask is really cool."

"...I hope they do right by Rey," he continued. "Because if they don't, I'm gonna steal that son of a b—."

Mysterio's latest WWE run has been somewhat of a mixed bag. He reached the level of Grand Slam Champion by finally winning the United States Championship, but his first reign was cut short via injury and his second reign ended suddenly at a house show. His attempts at becoming world champion one last time have been fruitless thus far, but he did manage a solid match with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series back in November. This past weekend's Money in the Bank event saw King Corbin seemingly throw Mysterio and Aleister Black off the roof of WWE Headquarters, but luckily the pair were unharmed.

