The Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins Match at Extreme Rules Gets a Gruesome Stipulation

Rey Mysterio returned to action on this week's Monday Night Raw and earned the opportunity to pick a stipulation for his upcoming match with Seth Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event on July 19. After winning a tag match against Rollins and Murphy (in which Rollins attacked Dominick's eye and try to hold him hostage before Aleister Black arrived), Mysterio pointed out that Rollins tried to blind him two months ago and had repeatedly tried to blind his son. So he decided the match would be an Eye for an Eye Match.

Owens' reaction says it all:

Reports of this bizarre stipulation started popping up over the weekend. According to Dave Meltzer, the only way to win is for one wrestler to remove the eye of their opponent. How they get around that in a TV-PG setting is anyone's guess.

AN EYE FOR AN EYE. 👁@reymysterio decided on one SHOCKING stipulation for his match with @WWERollins at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ln0SKWKyZu — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19 at the WWE Performance Center. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

This week will see the second half of NXT's ongoing event, The Great American Bash, at Full Sail Live on Wednesday. Check out the card (so far) below:

NXT and NXT North American Championships: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. El Legado del Fantasma

