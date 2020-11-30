Watch: Rhea Ripley Joins Team Shotzi for NXT WarGames 2020

✖

Shotzi Blackheart picked up another teammate for her upcoming WarGames match on Monday. In a new video uploaded to social media via NXT's Twitter page, Rhea Ripley interrupts Blackheart while she's reconstructing her tank and promises to bring some "heavy artillery." A similar segment was uploaded on Sunday with Ember Moon adding herself to the team, and based on last week's NXT the final member will likely be current NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Blackheart's team will be taking on Team Candice in the two-ring cage match on Sunday, comprised of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and a newly-heel Toni Storm.

Ripley cut a promo during this week's NXT and explained she wasn't leaving the brand despite the fan speculation. LeRae interrupted her, bringing out an unconscious Shirai before the four attacked her as well.

The 2020 edition of TakeOver: WarGames takes place this Sunday at the WWE's Capitol Wrestling Center. Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

The Undisputed Era vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (WarGames Match)

Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, TBA) vs. Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai Raquel Gonzalez and Toni Storm) (WarGames Match)

NXT North American Championship: Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes (Strap Match)

In a new interview with Lilian Garcia this week, Ripley opened up about losing her confidence following WrestleMania 36.

"I felt like I went through a stage where I was losing confidence in myself because I wasn't portrayed the same way," Ripley said (h/t Fightful). "Even now, I'm still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence was tainted a little, which sucks because I try to keep it up and do my best all the time. I don't know if it was something in my head that wasn't getting the picture, I just got a little bit lost after that. Now, I feel like I'm getting back on track. Building myself back up has been hard, it's been difficult, but I've found my track now and I'm getting back on it."