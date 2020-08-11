Ric Flair Returns to Twitter After Being Attacked by Randy Orton on WWE Raw

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw ended in heartbreaking fashion as Randy Orton and Ric Flair exchanged emotional promos, followed by "The Viper" nailing Flair with a low blow and a punt kick. Orton explained that he was upset with Flair over getting him into a match with Kevin Owens, and that "the Ric Flair I know" wouldn't have needed a pacemaker or been stuck in a coma two years ago. He even went so far as to call him a "whore for the spotlight" for sticking around this long.

Flair responded by admitting that the old "Nature Boy" is gone. He talked about how his near-death experience taught him to tell the people that matter to him that he loves them, and talked about how he genuinely believes Orton is the greatest wrestler in the world today and should be the one to break his 16-time world championship record.

Flair returned to Twitter on Tuesday to address what happened.

I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don’t Know What Would’ve Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/TNOsjSodVi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 11, 2020

Drew McIntyre ran out moments after Orton's attack, causing "The Legend Killer" to flee.

Flair returned to WWE television back in mid-June, sabotaging an Unsanctioned Match between Orton and Christian. In the weeks that followed he accompanied Orton to the ring while repeatedly cutting promos saying nobody was better in the world today than the 13-time former world champion. He now joins Orton's growing list of victims, which includes Edge, Christian and Big Show.

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, will take place on Aug. 23 at a yet-to-be-named location. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

