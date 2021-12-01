Ric Flair Takes a Shot at How Seth Rollins Responded to the WWE Raw Fan Attack

WWE’s biggest story last week was, unfortunately, when a fan jumped the barricade at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center during Monday Night Raw and tackled Seth Rollins as he made his way up the entrance ramp. Twenty-four-year-old Elisah Spencer was promptly apprehended by security, handed over to the NYPD and later charged with two crimes including attempted assault. Rollins has since confirmed he suffered no injuries from the attack and was even back out at ringside later in the night for the main event between Big E and Kevin Owens.

But since that attack, Rollins has also been mocked by older generations of wrestlers over the incident. First Chavo Guerrero took a shot by tweeting, “Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days.” This week Ric Flair joined in while on his Woooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

“I’ve seen that happen, but I’ve never seen it where I recall the mark, the fan, clearly was getting the better of the individual,” Flair said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“The Nature Boy” then said he took issue with what Rollins told TMZ Sports about the event. Rollins was quoted saying, “It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

Flair said, “My problem with Seth is if you’re a top guy in this business, and you know anything about the psychology of what the fans think and feel, which they really do, you never, ever, ever, get off an airplane in L.A.and say, ‘I was terrified.’ Terrified of what? Terrifying is being in an airplane crash. You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan? Come on man.

“What I would have done if I was Seth, which everybody should learn from this, is that even if the referees had him, I would have jumped back on him, even if I never got a shot at him,” he added. “I know your answer is going to be, ‘Well, there’s lawsuits and all of that’. The WWE would have covered the lawsuit. Seth never would have got to him. If you’re a heel, you never admit defeat. You just don’t do it. Do you think I’ve ever beat anybody? No, but in the minds of most people, I didn’t lose because I kept lying about it even though it was a work. You never admit you got your a— kicked, much less being horrified or terrified. Please.”