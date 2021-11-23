A WWE fan jumped the barricade and tackled Seth Rollins on the entrance ramp during this week’s Monday Night Raw. The fan was quickly taken away by security and later charged with attempted assault by the New York Police Department, while Rollins refused medical attention and was back out at ringside later in the night. By Tuesday morning fans and wrestlers alike were still talking about the incident and former WWE star Chavo Guerrero wound up trending on Twitter for a disparaging comment he made about how Rollins handled the situation. Guerrero wrote, “Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days (shrug emoji).

Guerrero has been gone from the WWE since 2011 and has since worked in TNA/Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground. He had a brief stint in AEW over the summer, serving as Andrade El Idolo’s “executive consultant.” He has also worked as a fight coordinator for TV shows like GLOW and Young Rock.

Rollins has yet to comment on the situation from last night (or respond to Guerrero), though WWE did release a statement — “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The former WWE Champion’s most-recent interview came after Survivor Series on Sunday night, where he talked with Ariel Helwani about how the real-life drama between his wife, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair spilled into their latest TV storyline.

“I can’t even relate to the experience she probably went through out there tonight,” Rollins said. “It’s one thing to go out and perform on a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of, but when you have fallen out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said. There was nothing about going into this match she was comfortable with and I imagine it was an extremely cathartic experience for her. And I’ve been out there and had matches where there wasn’t that much tension and it’s brought me to tears when I come back. So I can only assume she’s in an interesting place, hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there and I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonig.

“No, I don’t think so,” he added when asked if it was awkward for him. “I’m in a position where I think I’m a bit of a leader. I’ve been here a long time and so, I don’t think anything puts me in an awkward situation. I don’t have to pick sides. I’m pretty fair on things and I see it as they come. I didn’t feel any awkwardness, it’s definitely awkward for them, I’m sure the women’s locker room was very difficult to deal with, but for me, she’s my wife, she’s my ride or die and I’m always on her side no matter what.”