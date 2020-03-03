Watch: Ricochet Looks Visibly Angry After Loss to Riddick Moss on WWE Raw

Just days after getting squashed in his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar, Ricochet tried to bounce back on this week’s Monday Night Raw by challenging Riddick Moss for the WWE 24/7 Championship. Considering the title has been held by sports broadcasters, rappers, NBA basketball players and comedy wrestlers like Drake Maverick, many fans assumed this would be an easy win for the former United States Champion. But in a shocking twist Moss beat Ricochet cleanly, leading many fans to worry that he was being pushed down the card.

Ricochet seemed to echo the fans’ frustration, as he looked visibly upset as he made his way backstage.

He looked pretty pissed walking back through the curtain pic.twitter.com/NmY3I4tSzO — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) March 3, 2020

Considering the hype surrounding him from his years in Chikara, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Lucha Underground and New Japan, fans had high hopes for Ricochet when he signed with WWE in early 2018. But his time on the Raw roster since February 2019 has been a mixed bag, as he’s only held one title (a 21-day reign as US Champion) and hasn’t won a pay-per-view match since Crown Jewel back in October.

And while he hasn’t directly commented on the past week on Twitter, he did post a collection of photos that caught some fans’ attention.

