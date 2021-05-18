WWE's Ricochet Catches Heat Over Io Shirai Comment

✖

WWE star Ricochet found himself catching a bit of heat from fans this week over comments he made on Twitter. The incident started when WWE tweeted out the question "Who is the best high-flyer in WWE right now?" while posting photos of Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, NXT's Io Shirai and AJ Styles. Ricochet responded by writing, "There's literally no one who can do what I do and how I do it. But I'll let y'all discuss."

This prompted a few responses bringing up Shirai, which prompted Ricochet to respond with "I'm not saying she's not amazing. She 100% is. But I can do EVERYTHING she can, probably even better. She cana't do what I am capable of, maybe not even half." The tweet has since been deleted.

There’s literally no one who can do what I do and how I do it. But I’ll let y’all discuss. 😎 https://t.co/V7sO848Sxy — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 17, 2021

The "One and Only" has since deleted the tweet. The former NXT North American Champion feuded with Mustafa Ali and the Retribution faction in late 2020, resulting in him going 0-4 against the group but still declining the join them. He has only wrestled on Raw four times this year, losing all of those matches as well. After being relegated to Main Event for the past two months, he challenged Sheamus to a match during the WrestleMania Backlash kickoff show on Sunday night and, despite losing, enraged the United States Champion by stealing his hat and coat. The two clashed again on Raw, which Sheamus won again.

Last September there was some speculation that Ricochet might be on the verge of leaving WWE, though he eventually shot down those rumors.

"But seriously, where the hell did these rumors start? I've never said once that I am leaving," he said. "To anyone! So for these 'dirt sheets' out there. Maybe facts check before you just blast some trash on your website for some clicks?"

