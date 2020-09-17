Ricochet Shoots Down Rumors That He's Leaving WWE

A report popped up earlier this week via WrestleVotes that a major WWE star had opted not to sign a new contract with WWE and would be leaving once their current deal ends. The report read, "I can't reveal the name as that's just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires."

Based on the current rosters, rumors started floating around that the unnamed wrestler was Ricochet. The high-flyer was a major signing for WWE when he first arrived in January 2018 and showed a ton of promise during his time on NXT. But after a quick reign as United States Champion his momentum slowed down to a crawl. He was squashed by Brock Lesnar in 94 seconds at Super ShowDown in February, and his tag team partnership with Cedric Alexander didn't amount to much more than a string of losses on Raw. He currently firmly in the midcard and lost his partnership with Alexander when the latter turned heel and joined The Hurt Business. He has not won a singles match on the Red Brand since February.

Ricochet took to Twitter on Thursday and addressed the rumors, tweeting out a gif from The Wolf of Wall Street where Leonardo DiCaprio famously shouts "I'm not leaving!"

About the rumors going around...... pic.twitter.com/eETH72uflM — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020

This story is developing...