Riddle Teases Bringing Back the WWE United States Championship Open Challenge

After capturing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31, John Cena started a weekly tradition in 2015 where he would issue an open challenge to anyone who wanted to face him for the US title. This led to what many fans believed was Cena's greatest run in terms of in-ring work, as he successfully retained the title a whopping 19 times over the next seven months.

Riddle won the US title for the first time in his career a week ago at Elimination Chamber. The former UFC star then appeared on WWE's The Bump later in the week and stated emphatically that he'd love to bring back the tradition Cena introduced.

"I love it! It's what I want," Riddle said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I think this past Monday was a perfect example...granted, I didn't defend the title, it was just a match, but I would have been more than happy to defend the title against Morrison. I would love to do something like that. It's not to elevate this title; the title has already been elevated. Bobby Lashley had it [and] John Cena had it. It's already a stacked title. This title is going to elevate me on matches that I need to be in so people can see me in a different light."

"The Original Bro" won the title by pinning John Morrison in a triple threat that also included the-champ Bobby Lashley. But instead of getting revenge on Riddle Lashley turned his attention to Drew McIntyre later in the night and assisted The Miz in beating "The Scottish Warrior" for the WWE Championship. It was then revealed the following night that Miz made a deal with The Hurt Business, which Lashley collected on by making himself Miz's first challenger.

The two will clash on this week's Monday Night Raw.