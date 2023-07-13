Will This WWE Hall of Famer Finally Get Involved in The Bloodline Storyline?

WWE has consistently stopped short of involving too many members of The Anoa'i Family in The Bloodline's storyline outside of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy & Jey Uso. Ever since The Wild Samoans appeared at Hell in a Cell 2020 to award Reigns his ceremonial lei to signify his position as "The Tribal Chief," the rest of the family tree has only been mentioned in passing (sometimes referred to as "The Elders"). Some segments involving other family members, most notably a "Bloodline Ceremony" originally booked for Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary special for earlier this year, wound up on the cutting room floor. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, the father of The Usos and Sikoa, finally addressed whether or not he plans to get involved in the storyline now that the faction is seemingly breaking apart in a new interview with Sportskeeda.

"I would have to go silent on that one," the big man said when asked about his potential involvement. He was also asked about how his sons have evolved as onscreen characters throughout the Bloodline Saga.

"Jimmy is laid back. I'd say Jey is kind of the one that's in your face. Solo is kind of what he is today, the silent killer. I'm proud of all three of them, including Roman Reigns, to be able to be out there and represent the family today," he added.

He also took the chance to praise Reigns' work as WWE's top star — "I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa'i. I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it's not easy to be The Guy. I mean, there's so much responsibility behind the curtains and he's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength and continues to take care of himself and get some rest."

Paul Heyman Describes The Bloodline Civil War as "Growing Pains"

Prior to Jey Uso handing Roman Reigns his first pinfall loss in nearly three years at Money in the Bank, Paul Heman dismissed the family tension within The Bloodline as mere "growing pains." The group now finds itself without the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and Solo Sikoa's allegiance to Reigns seems to get called into question nearly every week.

"Listen, this is growing pains," Heyman said somewhat dismissively in an interview with Pat McAfee. "The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains that they did when they were children and they always were second to Roman Reigns. Whether it be on the football field or the house, who got the better food for the better nutrition to build the better body, or who could just whoop who's ass in the backyard. It was always The Tribal Chief who remained dominant over the twins. And it did take two twins to put one Tribal Chief down. I love the twins. I love Jey and Jimmy. And I hope that they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. And I'm very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings."

