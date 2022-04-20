WWE Releases a 4/20 Themed RK-Bro Shirt

WWE got in on the 4/20 fun on Wednesday by releasing a new RK-Bro shirt that unabashedly pokes fun at the fact that both Riddle and Randy Orton enjoy marijuana. The front of the shirt is a spoof on the Austin 3:16 shirt with the words RK-Bro 4:20 in bright green. The back as the RK-Bro logo with smoke coming out of its eyes and the words, “Says I Just Smoked Your Assssss” surrounding it. According to Orton himself, the shirt will only be available today.

Orton and Riddle formed their unlikely alliance in April 2021 and have since become one of Raw’s most popular acts. They first won the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam against AJ Styles & Omos, then dropped them to Alpha Academy in January before winning them back two months later.

Celebrate #420day and grab yourselves an #RKBro T shirt! Took some work to get this in #wweshop and it is for TODAY ONLY https://t.co/IeZyPA1ybP — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 20, 2022

Orton, who came up with the idea for the pair to work together behind the scenes, joked in an interview with The Ringer in January that one of the reasons they get along is because of the kind of marijuana Riddle grows. The pair will face the Usos in a unification match for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships next month at WrestleMania Backlash.

One of the main reasons me and Riddle come across as so happy in the ring together is…he’s the one guy that can grow my favorite strain. I’m not lying,” Orton said (h/t Fightful). “Seriously, I’m having fun out there. Monday, they had me put on a graduation cap and gown. Whenever they are tasking me some with kind of ridiculous stuff, you wouldn’t think you would see Randy Orton in a cap and gown. I laughed because I was excited because I knew the fans were going to be like, ‘what the hell is he doing?’ After the career that I’ve had and all the somewhat monotonous intensity, I did that for so long, if I crack a smile and break the fourth wall or whatever, if you can tell I’m having fun at this point in my career, I feel like it draws you in more because I was so against letting people in before. It was just ‘character, character, character. I have to be mean and angry and intense and they have to believe I want to rip this guys head off.’ Now, I can still do that, but I’ve been around long enough to where, I get let off easy when I break character or when I do things that maybe a babyface wouldn’t do. There might be a sign in Gorilla that says ‘no eyepokes,’ and even though in parenthesis it doesn’t say ‘except Randy Orton,’ I know it’s still there. I can get away with this, but compared to the stuff I used to get away with, if I get away with an eyepoke, it’s okay. I’m having fun and staying true to who I am as a heel, which is what brought me to the dance, but I’m able to have more leniency with how I do that,”