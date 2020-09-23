Paul Ellering, Former Manager Of The Road Warriors, Shares Thoughts On Animal's Death

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Earlier today, it was announced that one of the biggest legends in World Wrestling Entertainment's history, Animal of the Road Warriors, had passed away and the former manager of the legendary tag team shared his thoughts on the death of a giant in the world of professional wrestling. Former manager Paul Ellering shared his thoughts and condolences on the passing of the pro wrestler via social media, noting the legacy that he leaves behind for the world of the WWE and professional wrestling in general.

Recently, both Animal and Paul Ellering appeared in the Vice television series, "The Dark Side of the Ring", where they both discussed the untimely passing of Animal's partner in the tag team of the Road Warriors in Hawk. Though the partners ran into some adversity thanks in part to Hawk's addictions, both inside and outside of the ring, their legacy will surely continue for years to come with the world of professional wrestling.

Paul Ellering shared his thoughts via his Official Twitter Account, sharing a photo of the two long after their days as Road Warriors, aka the Legion of Doom, noting that Animal will surely be "welcomed home" by Hawk considering the strong relationship that the wrestlers held during their careers:

Today we lost the engine of the train

LOD. Animal was a partner, warrior, and friend. He will be welcomed home by a waiting Hawk. pic.twitter.com/pJ3BSYRSnQ — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) September 23, 2020

World Wrestling Entertainment had released a statement earlier today, noting how influential the Road Warriors were to their organization as a whole:

"One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent the majority of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk," the statement continued. "Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors. With their intimidating face paint, outfits covered in metal spikes and impressive array of power moves, the duo captured titles and destroyed opponents wherever they roamed. Their dominance made them so popular that the phrase "Road Warrior pop" has been used in locker rooms to describe particularly deafening reactions from the crowd ever since."

Needless to say, Hawk was a legendary wrestler in the WWE and the Road Warriors will be thought of as one of the greatest tag team in the world of professional wrestling for quite some time!