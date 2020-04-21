WWE Responds to Rob Gronkowski's Sudden Return to the NFL

News broke on Tuesday that reigning WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will be making his return to the NFL for the upcoming 2020 season. Within minutes of a report dropping that he was looking to come out of retirement, Gronk was promptly traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he'll reunite with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The move came as a shock to wrestling fans, considering he had just signed a deal with WWE back in March that reportedly included multiple matches and won his first championship at WrestleMania 36.

WWE hasn't posted an official statement regarding his departure, but they did respond to the story on Twitter.

This story is developing...

