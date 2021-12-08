WWE Ranks Roman Reigns’ Best Moments of 2021

Roman Reigns was the WWE Universal Champion for the entirety of 2021, successfully defending his title on 13 occasions against the likes of Kevin Owens, Bryan Danielson, Edge, Cesaro, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar and, most recently, Sami Zayn. WWE’s YouTube channel uploaded a new video on Wednesday recapping some of Reigns’ best moments from the year, which included battling through the ThunderDome with Owens at the Royal Rumble, tossing Rey Mysterio out of the ring during a Hell in a Cell Match, his first successful defense against Balor, his win over Cena and show-ending confrontation with Lesnar at SummerSlam and his triple threat win over WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley on a September episode of Raw.

Reigns will defend his Universal title against Lesnar once again at Day 1 on New Year’s Day. What was your favorite “Tribal Chief” moment from this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns was a recent guest on The Michael Kay Show and teased the idea of leaving the WWE for a career in Hollywood a la John Cena, Dave Bautista and The Rock. He also indicated the move will happen sooner than fans expect.

“We’ll have to see. I think there’s gonna be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always this speculation, these contract talks – all that portion of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can uncover, turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe,” Reigns said. “That’s something I want to dabble in and I want to gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I’ve learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much, and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them, just grab that ball and run with it. I’d like to think that along the way I’ve just picked up so many skills, and just experienced so many things that are gonna help me.”

“Because at the end of the day, we all know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, and you can continue to connect and create new, fresh, and evolved content for your fanbase and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that,” he later added.