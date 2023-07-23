WWE: Even More Tension Within Roman Reigns' Bloodline Emerges

WWE's Friday Night SmackDown ended on yet another dramatic note this week as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso set their "terms of engagement" for their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam on Aug. 5 in Detroit. Uso declared that the match be set under "Tribal Combat" rules, meaning there will be no disqualification or count outs for their match and that Reigns' position as "Tribal Chief" will be on the line as well. Reigns obliged upon hearing that the Anoai'l Family "elders" had agreed on the match, and he draped his ceremonial necklace over his undisputed title before shaking hands with Jey.

Solo Sikoa, clearly not satisfied with what had just occurred, quickly flipped the table and attempted to grab Jey to set up for a Samoan Spike. However, Reigns grabbed Sikoa's arm and ordered him to stop — which managed to give Jey the opening to knock Sikoa out of the ring with a superkick. Clearly unhappy by what transpired, Sikoa posted a clip from the show to his Instagram with a "fuming" emoji underneath. Fans took this to mean Sikoa was mad that Reigns stopped him from pulling the trigger and leaving him open for an attack, the latest in a long line of teases that Sikoa might turn on Reigns and make his own attempt at becoming "Tribal Chief."

Solo clearly isn't happy with The Tribal Chief's actions on SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rivIPVLin1 — Solo Stan (@topSoloStan) July 23, 2023

Seth Rollins Wants a Rematch with Roman Reigns

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke with ComicBook this week while at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and was asked if there were any opponents he'd like another crack at in an upcoming rematch. He quickly mentioned Roman Reigns, given how their last encounter ended with Rollins winning via disqualification after Reigns refused to let go of his Guillotine Choke even after Rollins had made it to the ropes. This gives "The Visionary" one of the very few losses Reigns has suffered since debuting his "Tribal Chief" persona at SummerSlam 2020.

"Last time Roman Reigns and I met, it was the Royal Rumble. I won the match. I don't know if anyone remembers because he demolished me with a chair, wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there, lot of unfinished business there. So I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead-center in our primes, a long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?" Rollins said.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches