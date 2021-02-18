Roman Reigns Demolishes a Twitter Troll For Saying He's Not Enough of a Heel

✖

Roman Reigns gave a not-so-friendly reminder on Wednesday that you really shouldn't mess with him on social media. Midway through the day a Twitter user @ajay_harrison directly tweeted at the Universal Champion, "Bruh you need to stop putting lovey dovey things up, your supposed to be HEEL, or are you awful at that too?" Reigns decided to fire back, writing, "Shut your mouth, you insignificant mark. Heel enough for you? Anyway, Be well!"

Reigns has been utterly dominant since returning at SummerSlam last August, and his "Tribal Chief" persona has been met with widespread praise from wrestlers and fans alike. In an interview with FOX Sports last month he admitted that the heel turn was always something he wanted to do.

"I’ve always wanted to turn heel," Reigns said. "I didn’t feel like I should have been the babyface out of the Shield group. We all agreed, we thought it should have been Seth, and then keep me as a bad guy. But, you know, it just happens the way it happens, the numbers lined up the way they did. Things were starting to work as a good guy for me. Then, obviously, it took a toll here and there. There were some nights where there were some loud boos. People take that response and they run with it, because sometimes, it was at the shows that were big and that were seen. The pay-per-views – the Royal Rumble in Philly. Just about everybody gets booed in Philly, you know what I’m saying? Philly is so loud they’re gonna boo Daniel Bryan one day. That’s how Philly works. It’s just Philly. But, like, people aren’t there every single week to see all the live events, to see how well the live events would be doing or the tours would be doing. We’d be selling out houses and I’d be the top babyface, crowd going nuts, cheering the hell out of me."

"So, it was one of those things where it was like, 'Man, I want to do this because I know I can tap into a different level of character work. I know I can create so many more layers as a performer if they allow me to do this, but the numbers just wouldn’t let me," he continued. "Like I said before, the response, no matter what, was always big. And in this day and age, I think, controversy has always sold, but, if you don’t have a certain level of negativity coming at you, you might not be doing as good as you think you are."

Reigns will face the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.