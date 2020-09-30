Roman Reigns on Forming a New Faction of Samoan WWE Superstars

✖

Roman Reigns knows a thing or two about working in a faction from his days in The Shield. But now that he's a heel and working with Paul Heyman, there's been some fan speculation that "The Tribal Chief" might try to form a new faction comprised of the various Samoan wrestlers throughout the WWE. There's plenty to pick from (many of whom come from his family tree), but in a recent interview with Mania Club he admitted that the group might be a little too dominant for anyone to take on.

"I think we've all had those thoughts and it makes so much sense," Reigns said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "But I think Samoa Joe was the one who said it, especially where we are with as far as the climate, with everything going on socially and equality I don't think we want to do it just based on the fact that we are all Samoan... Being able to translate that properly to where it's not offensive to ourselves or our audience."

"It's hard because we would be so dominant, you know what I mean," he continued, adding that the group would crush Retribution head-to-head. "We would dominate for how long a full year and I think you have to do that. That's kinda where I am right now within my whole character, you have to be able to display that dominance to create that moment to where it's like enough is enough who is going to be the guy to knock these powerful group or person off that pedestal? Knocks us off that mountain."

He also addressed the possibility of The Shield ever getting back together — "Well I guess [Dean] Ambrose or Moxley really screwed that up (laughs)."

"I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back," Reigns said. "We were so good and honestly I think we did the reunion thing a few years ago a little too much. We're one of the only factions who came into it as no-namers and then walked out and had our final group hug as world champions."

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the NXT TakeOver 31 event. Check out the full card below: