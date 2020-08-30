WWE's Roman Reigns Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

By Connor Casey

Tragedy struck the entertainment world this weekend as Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as T'Challa in Marvel Studios' Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is sadly no stranger to cancer, as he has twice battled with leukemia (the latter of which forced him to temporarily step away from wrestling in late 2018). Reigns took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to Boseman's passing, writing, "Hero on screen and even more so in real life. A very talented and inspiring young man went way to early. Love, prayers and support go out to the Boseman family."

A statement on Boseman's passing was released on Friday night, which read, "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progresses to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Reigns was just one of many wrestlers to react to Boseman's passing on social media. Below are a few of the responses:

