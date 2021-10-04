Roman Reigns Hits Another Milestone as WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns’ run as WWE Universal Champion officially hit 400 days on Monday, giving “The Tribal Chief” yet another milestone in his dominant run over the past year. He has now held the world championship for 464 days between his two reigns and still has a lot of ground to cover if he wants to break either of Brock Lesnar’s big records with the title — longest single reign (504 days) and most combined days (688). Ironically, it was Reigns who initially snapped Lesnar’s record-setting run with the title back at SummerSlam 2018, but the then-babyface had to give up the title months later due to his battle with leukemia.

Reigns is one of only 10 men to have held a world championship for at least one full calendar year alongside Lesnar, Bruno Sammartino (twice), Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, Pedro Morales, John Cena, Randy Savage, AJ Styles and CM Punk.

So far, “The Head of the Table” has successfully defended his title against Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena and Finn Balor. He’ll put his title on the line against Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

“I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what’s going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing,” Reigns said while on The Bump when Lesnar returned to confront him at SummerSlam. “I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He’s just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I’ve been laying down, what the Bloodline’s been doing, continually showing everybody that we’re number one.

“It’s really just to put themselves in the conversation with me, to amplify everything, but there ain’t really anybody out there that can compete with what we’re doing,” he added. “Between me and my cousins, the wise man, we come together and we’re putting together greatness right now. We’re raising the bar and lifting the standard, and I think Brock Lesnar, like everybody else, in this industry, they want to be a part of that.”

