WWE Releases Roman Reigns' New Entrance Theme, Head of the Table

Roman Reigns finally debuted his new entrance theme, "Head of the Table" when he arrived on Friday Night SmackDown this week for his WWE Universal Championship match with Daniel Bryan. "The Tribal Chief" had stuck with a slightly altered version of The Shield's theme (titled "The Truth Reigns") ever since the group broke up in 2014, but had promised in various interviews late last year that new entrance music was on the way. WWE released the full theme to its YouTube channel on Monday, then confirmed that it would be on its way to Spotify and iTunes in the near future.

Since returning to television and turning heel last August, Reigns has slowly transformed everything about his onscreen persona. He now wrestles without a protective vest and wears a single gold glove that instantly drew comparisons to Thanos. He's also added in the Guillotine Choke as his submission finisher.

"The gear, let me address that — get over it," Reigns told the Mania Club Facebook group back in September. "I'm not going to run out there in trunks. I've been wearing a SWAT outfit my entire career, so I'm going to stick with those pants. If you watch this Sunday, you'll probably see me with my shirt off. That will be the change. [I've been] putting in some work. I'm not perfect, I'm not a bodybuilder, so I'm not stage-ready where you can see my spine through my abs. But I feel confident enough to go out there and be a scary-looking athlete. And god bless my cousin because I'm going to have to whoop him. That's going to be the only difference. I'm not one of those guys -- and this is coming from a guy who wore a vest, it just happened that way -- coming into the wrestling business I never wanted the outfit to be the costume for me. I always felt like I am the Superstar, I don't want my outfit to be the Superstar."

"The music, that's a little more than me just creating my own music," he said. "We've got to go through the channels with that one. At the same time, it's not like I came out and am an ultra bad guy. You've seen it in little steps, little layers."

