Roman Reigns Reflects on Retaining the WWE Universal Championship Against Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan once again on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. With the win comes the stipulation that Bryan is now banished from the Blue Brand, which could mean he's either stepping away from television (he's already confirmed he's dealing with a neck injury) or he'll be moving to one of the other brands in the near future. Reigns took to Instagram on Saturday to deliver a victory lap promo.

"Already putting in the work," Reigns said while on a treadmill (h/t Cageside Seats). "Just a few hours removed, Saturday morning. Last night, I achieved greatness once again. As I'm hitting this cardio, I'm sitting here thinking, the whole world should be thanking me. Daniel Bryan, you should be thanking me, brah, for two different reasons. I'm a man of my word. I did what I said I was gonna do. And not only did I give the audience what they need, I got rid of you, I'm driving us forward. I'm taking care of the future and getting rid of the old. I gave you what you wanted. You made it clear. You were looking for that new door. What better way to through the new one when the old one hits you right in the ass, and that's what I did. I closed this door on you, so we're gonna live this 'Show Up and Win' mantra. We will keep putting the work in.

"And next Friday on SmackDown, not only do I expect you to acknowledge me — and no, I'm not talking to you, Daniel Bryan, we're done with you," he continued. "Go have fun, be a dad, save the world, hug a tree, whatever you want to do. To the WWE Universe, some of them call you that. To me, you're mine. You're my audience. You're my people. Not only are you going to acknowledge me on Friday, you're gonna thank me. I'll see you in a few."

Reigns has already seemingly found his next challenger in Cesaro, though "The Tribal Chief" has consistently brushed him off as not being worth his time or attention. "The Swiss Cyborg" came up short in stopping Reigns from hitting Bryan with a Con-Charit To at the end of the episode.