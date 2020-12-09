WWE Fans Want Roman Reigns to Squash Goldberg
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made headlines on Wednesday when he appeared on The Bump and attempted to reignite his feud with Roman Reigns. When asked if the two had unfinished business, the former WCW star said, "Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago. And he continues to perform it at subpar level.
"Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him," he continued. "So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."
The two were originally supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36, but the match was scrapped after Reigns stepped away from the event due to personal reasons.
But based on the immediate reaction on social media, Goldberg might not have gotten the reaction he was looking for, as numerous fans saw the comments and instantly campaigned for "The Tribal Chief" to squash Goldberg in their supposed upcoming match. You can see some of the reactions below.
Not So Subpar
Actually, from Goldberg’s “subpar” Spear comments, have Goldberg hit a Spear, Reigns kick out at one, Spear Goldberg back and pick up the win— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) December 9, 2020
Nope
Everyone after watching #WWETheBump and see Goldberg want to face Roman Reigns at #Wrestlemania next year : pic.twitter.com/SBi0oOrOz0— FabiShow (@fabien_fichaux) December 9, 2020
Same
I like this https://t.co/iC86MPRuKw— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 9, 2020
A Bonus Jackhammer
Only if it’s a straight up squash. Like Roman beats him in 20 seconds and THEN hits him with a jackhammer on top of it.— DJ Bennett (@DJB6684) December 9, 2020
Let It Go
Jesus Christ WWE needs to let Goldberg go already. Nobody gives a fck. Roman Reigns better squash that clown— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) December 9, 2020
Kevin is Not a Fan
