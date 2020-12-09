WWE Fans Want Roman Reigns to Squash Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made headlines on Wednesday when he appeared on The Bump and attempted to reignite his feud with Roman Reigns. When asked if the two had unfinished business, the former WCW star said, "Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago. And he continues to perform it at subpar level.

"Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him," he continued. "So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

The two were originally supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36, but the match was scrapped after Reigns stepped away from the event due to personal reasons.

But based on the immediate reaction on social media, Goldberg might not have gotten the reaction he was looking for, as numerous fans saw the comments and instantly campaigned for "The Tribal Chief" to squash Goldberg in their supposed upcoming match. You can see some of the reactions below.