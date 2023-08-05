WWE: New Report on How Long Roman Reigns' Undisputed Championship Reign Will Last

Roman Reigns is set to have his latest Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense tonight in "Tribal Combat" against Jey Uso in the main event of SummerSlam 2023. But unless Reigns and Paul Heyman think having "Main Event Jey" win the gold is best for WWE's business, fans shouldn't expect it. Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report via Fightful Select on Saturday quoting a source within WWE that Reigns will lose the title, "whenever Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman say it f—in ends."

"So in the event Roman Reigns loses the World Championship, it was said that the two would have heavy input as to who that would be, whether it be tonight, or a year or two down the line," Sapp wrote. "'They are constantly looking at every possibility. When they think it's the very best thing for business, they'll know to switch it up, do it right, and really make someone doing it.'"

The report also noted that recent challengers like Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes were never scheduled to win the Undisputed title during Reigns' defenses earlier in the year. Rhodes apparently knew he'd be pivoting into a program with Brock Lesnar immediately after WrestleMania 39, which will seemingly culminate tonight in a rubber match with "The Beast Incarnate" at SummerSlam.

Historically it's not unheard of for a world champion to have some say in how they're booked or how long they'll remain champion as long as business is booming. But should Reigns still be champion past WrestleMania XL next April? And is there still a way Uso could pull off the upset tonight?

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

SummerSlam Battle Royal

Cody Rhodes on Bouncing Back From Losing to Roman Reigns

Rhodes gave a new interview with The New York Post ahead of SummerSlam this week in which he described bouncing back from his loss against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 as the greatest challenge of his career.

"It's the biggest challenge that's ever been presented to me," Rhodes said. "Bigger than doing All In, bigger than doing AEW, the biggest challenge ever is can this get hotter?"

"We left a sold-out SoFi Stadium with 80-something-thousand super pissed-off people. There are Roman fans too, don't get me wrong. But that was, to this day, when I think about the loss, when I think about how things went down, that to me is still jarring," he later added."...If it was a moment missed, it's my job to find the moment again."