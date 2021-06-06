Report: WWE's Plans for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell

✖

This week's Friday Night SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns brutally attacking both Rey and Dominik Mysterio, ruining a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between the father-son duo and The Usos. Reigns repeatedly attacked young Dominik long after the match was over, much to Jimmy Uso's frustration. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that angle was also meant to set up Reigns' next Universal Championship challenger in Rey. The match between "The Tribal Chief" and the Lucha librelegend will reportedly take place at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.

While Mysterio has held both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships in the past, he's never challenged for the Universal Championship on television. He did challenge The Fiend for the title once back in 2019, but lost a Steel Cage Match in Mexico City.

Here's what the updated card for Hell in Cell, taking place on June 20 inside the WWE ThunderDome:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio (Reported)

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Raw Women's Championship: AJ Styles & Omos vs. TBA

Reigns last defeated Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, and has since been dealing with Jimmy insubordination while trying to keep Jey under his thumb.

"Show up and win. Show up and win, that's what I did. It's because of moments like right now, already putting in the work," Reigns said in one of his "cardio" promos after beating Cesaro "I'm special, man, I'm the best generational talent. I'm that transcendent landmark where the old school meets the new school, you know what I'm saying? There ain't nobody like me in the whole world, in all of entertainment, sports entertainment. There ain't nobody like me. And I told you, like the majority of my opponents, I respected that man Cesaro. I respect that man. I said he's one of the greatest in-ring wrestlers in the whole world. So, what did I do? I beat him at his own game.

"And we live in a world of negativity, of haters," he continued. "They never bother me. They're never a problem for me, but they are a problem for my opponents. Cesaro might have had a chance last night if my own blood wasn't hating on me, wasn't doubting me. It's all motivation to me. When you get it all the time, it motivates you to do the work, but when it's within your bloodline, within your family, it hits way harder. And I had to go out there and show them."