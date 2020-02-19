Roman Reigns Wants a One-on-One Match With NXT’s Keith Lee

NXT star Keith Lee made a massive statement back at Survivor Series when he pinned Seth Rollins and pushed Roman Reigns to his limit during the Men’s Survivor Series elimination match. Lee wound up losing to Reigns to give SmackDown the victory, but the match quickly proved that he could already stand up to some of WWE‘s biggest stars. Since then Lee has risen up the NXT card and captured the NXT North American Championship, but it doesn’t like we’ve seen the last of “The Limitless One” versus “The Big Dog.” Lee appeared on WWE Backstage this week and described a backstage interaction he had with Reigns.

“That day was obviously just as intense [as when he brawled with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble], a day where I didn’t really know what was going on, being one of the last three to be in that match,” Lee said. “Quite the squabble with Roman Reigns, the first person to kick out of the spirit bomb for crying out loud, then speared me out of my boots and onto my neck, but that moment there, that set the tone for me. After that was over with, he told me, straight up, ‘I want a one-on-one match with you.’”

Lee kicked off NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday night with yet another instant classic against Dominik Dijakovic, which he won to retain his championship. No word yet on who his next challenger will be.

Here’s the card for tonight’s episode of NXT from Full Sail Live:

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter

Fallout from Johnny Gargano’s heel turn

WWE will return to pay-per-view on Feb. 27 with the Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out the full card for the event below: