Ronda Rousey Teases Coming Back to WWE to Get Revenge on Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey hosted a fan Q&A on her personal YouTube channel on Thursday and answered the all-important question that wrestling fans have been dying to know — when is she coming back to the WWE? After signing a multi-year contract with WWE and making her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey wrestled full-time for the company throughout the next year and set a new record for longest reign as Raw Women’s Champion. She suffered her first lost at WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch in the show’s main event, and announced in the weeks that followed that she was planning on stepping away from the business to start a family with her husband Travis Browne.

Rousey made it clear in the Q&A (which was weirdly obsessed with her feet) that’s still the plan.

“Well [Travis] and I are still working on that mommy/daddy time, if you know what I mean,” Rousey said.

She was then asked if she’d be at WrestleMania this year.

“I won’t be at WrestleMania this year. Or will I? I’m just kidding, I’m not going this year,” she said.

Finally, when asked when she’d come back to get revenge on Lynch, Rousey simply said, “Soon.”

Lynch wasted no time in using Rousey’s video as ammo for her match with Shayna Baszler coming up this weekend at WrestleMania 36.

You better hurry up and beat me, Shayna. Auntie Ronda is casting her shadow again now you’ve got yourself a little bit of the spotlight. https://t.co/8ljhoXPW2Y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 2, 2020

Rousey previously stated in an interview with Steve-O on her YouTube channel that if and when she does come back to WWE, it will only be on a part-time basis.

