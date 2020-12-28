WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Latest Betting Odds Have a Three-Way Tie for the Men's Rumble Winner

✖

The latest betting odds for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view dropped via BetOnline on Monday, and there was a noticeable change when it came to the predicted winner of the Men's Rumble Match. The initial odds released back in early December had Big E favored to win, but the new odds have the newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion in a three-way tie with Edge and Goldberg with 3/1 odds. Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar are then tied with the next best odds at 5/1.

So why the change? The oddsmakers didn't post their reasoning, but it's possible they're trying to hedge their bets that the long-rumored third match between Edge and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 will involve the WWE Champioship, which would necessitate one of them winning the Rumble in order to challenge the other. As for Goldberg, @WrestleVotes reported weeks back that the WWE Hall of Famer was penciled in to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and a Rumble victory would instantly set up that bout. Goldberg recently stoked up the speculation of their match while appearing on The Bump.

"Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago," Goldberg said. "And he continues to perform it at subpar level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

As for the Women's match, Bianca Beliar is the current favorite with 9/2 odds. You can see the full odds for both matches below:

Men's Royal Rumble Winner

Big E 3/1

Edge 3/1

Goldberg 3/1

Brock Lesnar 5/1

Keith Lee 5/1

AJ Styles 10/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Daniel Bryan 12/1

Roman Reigns 12/1

The Rock 12/1

Bray Wyatt 16/1

Drew McIntyre 16/1

Jey Uso 18/1

Braun Strowman 20/1

CM Punk 22/1

Adam Cole 25/1

Matt Riddle 25/1

Seth Rollins 25/1

John Cena 28/1

Aleister Black 33/1

Andrade 33/1

Bobby Lashley 33/1

Finn Balor 33/1

Karrion Kross 33/1

Lars Sullivan 33/1

Otis 33/1

Baron Corbin 40/1

Buddy Murphy 40/1

Kofi Kingston 40/1

Mustafa Ali 40/1

Randy Orton 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Apollo Crews 50/1

Conor McGregor 50/1

Jeff Hardy 50/1

Johnny Gargano 50/1

Ricochet 50/1

Sheamus 50/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 50/1

The Miz 50/1

Tommasso Ciampa 50/1

Tyson Fury 50/1

Walter 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Angel Garza 66/1

Dominik Mysterio 66/1

Elias 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Christian 80/1

Kane 80/1

The Undertaker 80/1

Triple H 80/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1

Shane McMahon 125/1

Vince McMahon 250/1

Women's Royal Rumble Winner

Bianca Belair 9/2

Rhea Ripley 5/1

Alexa Bliss 6/1

Ronda Rousey 7/1

Shayna Baszler 8/1

Becky Lynch 9/1

Bayley 10/1

Charlotte Flair 12/1

Sasha Banks 14/1

Nia Jax 16/1

Asuka 20/1

Io Shirai 20/1

Paige 20/1

Carmella 25/1

Lacey Evans 25/1

Lana 25/1

Mandy Rose 25/1

Peyton Royce 25/1

Eva Marie 33/1

Liv Morgan 33/1

Nikki Cross 33/1

Ruby Riott 33/1

Sonya Deville 33/1

Toni Storm 33/1

Candice LeRae 40/1

Naomi 40/1

Natalya 40/1

Dakota Kai 50/1

Dana Brooke 50/1

Ember Moon 50/1

Mia Yim 50/1

Tegan Nox 50/1

Billy Kay 66/1

Chelsea Green 66/1

Mercedes Martinez 66/1

Sarah Logan 66/1

Tamina 66/1

Piper Niven 80/1

Trish Stratus 80/1

Kelly Kelly 100/1

Lita 100/1

Stephanie McMahon 150/1