WWE Royal Rumble: Bianca Belair Wins The Women's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble began with Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks retaining their respective belts against Goldberg and Carmella respectively, but the annual event for the WWE was far from over following these two matches as the Women's Royal Rumble Match ended with Bianca Belair crawling her way to the top as the victor. Needless to say, the upcoming Wrestlemania has been made that much more interesting thanks to Bianca's big win here in the 2021 Royal Rumble!

The match began with Bayley and Naomi being the first two entrants, landing blows on one another and the ring filling up fast as the female professional wrestlers hung on for dear life until Shotzi Blackheart of NXT was the first participant to be eliminated. The rumble itself saw the return of old favorites such as Victoria, Alicia Fox, Jillian Hall, Mickie James, Torie Wilson, and other surprise wrestlers that haven't been seen in the ring for some time. With eliminations far and few between in the earlier part of the Royal Rumble match, the squared circle was fit to bursting with superstars from the WWE and NXT!

The Women's Royal Rumble battle royale continued many rivalries, some of which were formed earlier in the event, with Charlotte facing down her father's new protege in Lacey Evans. Though these rivalries weren't squelched, many are sure to continue in World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania 37.

(Photo: WWE)

When all was said and done, three of the biggest professional wrestlers in the female division remained with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley vying for the chance at a title shot. With Charlotte's loss of the tag team title in the kick-off show, she certainly could have used the win but was knocked out by the combined skills of both Bianca and Ripley who realized the danger that she posed. With the future now looking pretty bright for Bianca, we can't wait to see how she uses her newfound groundswell as the winner of 2021's Women's Royal Rumble Match! Bianca also broke the record for the Women's Royal Rumble as she stayed in the ring the longest of any competitor!

