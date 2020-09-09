WWE's Latest Reported Plans for Royal Rumble 2021

✖

WWE made the jump from the WWE Performance Center to Orlando's Amway Center (dubbed the ThunderDome) back in mid-August as a means of bringing fans back to its television programs virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has a deal that will keep the shows and pay-per-views inside the venue for a while, but questions about its plans for 2021 are already starting to pop up. For example — nothing has been announced so far for the 2021 Royal Rumble so far, though it will most likely take place in late January.

WrestleVotes released a new report on the company's plans regarding the Rumble on Wednesday, writing, "Asked what the Royal Rumble location plans are: Learned that WWE has a city in mind & are looking to get back to live crowds prior to that. However, they are keeping an eye on what the NBA & NHL do for next season regarding fans and capacity levels."

In recent years WWE has moved the Rumble event to larger venues, such as the Alamodome in San Antonio, Chase Field in Phoenix and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production, said when the ThunderDome was first introduced. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

