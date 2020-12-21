WWE Confirms Royal Rumble 2021 Date

✖

WWE has confirmed the date for Royal Rumble 2021 during the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view! With TLC 2020 being the final event of the year, all the attention is already being pointed toward the next year as the Royal Rumble event sets the stage not only for the wrestling year as a whole, but more importantly starts the road to Wrestlemania. Now with the confirmed date of January 31st, fans know exactly how long we'll have to wait before the Royal Rumble gets the next year started in a huge way.

WWE has confirmed that Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view event will be taking place on Sunday, January 31st next year. Unfortunately there were no other details about the event, such as where it will be taking place, but now that a date has been set it's already time to look forward to what kinds of new stories will be developing in the coming weeks.

While it's not yet currently known whether or not WWE will allow fans to attend the first major event of 2021, Royal Rumble 2021 is currently reportedly going to take place within Tropicana Field in St. Petersberg. Current odds for the winners are surprising as well with most favoring Big E and Edge for the Men's Royal Rumble winner, and NXT star Rhea Ripley as the potential winner for the Women's match.

But there are still many factors in the air surrounding not only the set ups for the event, but the makeup for the event as WWE continues to head into an uncertain 2021 with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still being a notable issue. But as we get closer to the event, more will definitely be made clear as the road to Wrestlemania begins with some notable names behind it.

WWE TLC 2020 is currently airing live on the WWE Network, and the full card for the event breaks down as such: