WWE Fans Make Early Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions

The 2023 Royal Rumble could prove to be one of the most momentous WWE events in years. Between it being Paul Levesque's first opportunity to book a Rumble, Vince McMahon's sudden return to the company and the massive rumors surrounding WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, the Rumble could be what sets the stage for the company's biggest event in years. WWE's official Twitter account asked fans on Sunday to make their early predictions from this year's Rumble, which ranged from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to Cody Rhodes winning outright to McMahon playing some sort of role in the show.

Check out some of the predictions below and tell us who you think will win each Rumble in the comments. The event will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.