Watch: WWE Shares Emotional Backstage Moment Between Bianca Belair and Montez Ford After the Women's Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair lasted more than 56 minutes on Sunday night to win the Women's Royal Rumble, earning a Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 37 this coming April. Belair gave an incredibly emotional prom after the match, reaching out to speak to her parents as her eyes welled up. The scene was just as emotional backstage, as videos have made their way online of Belair embracing with her husband, Montez Ford of The Street Profits, once she got back to the Gorilla Position.

"The EST" entered the match at No. 3 and last eliminated NXT's Rhea Ripley (after a long final sequence) to win the match. She broke the record for competing for the longest amount a wrestler has spent in a Women's Rumble.

Back in November, mere weeks after she had been drafted to the SmackDown brand, Belair discussed her excitement about having a WrestleMania match with Sasha Banks while speaking with ComicBook.

"I'm just excited to see all of this hard work and the patience all about to unfold on SmackDown and being able to now possibly get in the ring with different girls, new girls. I was in NXT for about three years, so I was in and out of the ring with a lot of those girls and now I'm able to go into another locker room and able to get into the ring with some girls that I've never faced before," Belair said.

"I would love to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania," she later added. "That's the biggest stage that you can win it on. It'd be my first title ever, so of course, I have to say WrestleMania. When I debuted on SmackDown, everyone kept asking me like, 'Who do you want to fight?' I'm like, 'I just want to fight everybody at this point', but of course I want to fight the woman that is holding the SmackDown women's title, so I have to say definitely WrestleMania, Bianca Belair versus Sasha Banks."

